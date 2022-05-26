Ruling Conservative group accused of 'undermining' scrutiny

Liberal Democrat leader Sue Holland has objected to plans to put a Conservative in charge of scrutiny - Credit: Archant

Opposition councillors have accused Broadland's leader of undermining democracy with a decision to select one of his own to chair the scrutiny committee.

Until now, Broadland District Council's overview and scrutiny committee (O&S) has been overseen by an opposing councillor to the leading group.

That looks set to change on Thursday, when Shaun Vincent, the leader of the council, is expected to pick one of his Conservative colleagues to take the post.

The O&S committee is intended to monitor the authority's decision and help hold the council to account.

Susan Holland, the leader of the Liberal Democrats at Broadland District Council (BDC) wrote to all members, objecting to the plan which she branded a "manipulation" of protocols.

"The leader picking and choosing who he wants is an obvious political subversion for control of O&S," she said.

"To chair O&S directly via the ruling group and cabinet who make the decisions is flying in the face of the intent and meaning behind [council] regulations."

She thanked the Green group for rejecting Mr Vincent's offer to chair the committee, which she supports the custom and practice of the council.

This is the second year where Mr Vincent has tried to install a Conservative councillor to the post.

Dan Roper, who will be standing in for Ms Holland at the meeting, said O&S has been chaired by the opposition for over 10 years.

He said: "Rest assured the Lib Dem group will find ways of holding them to account."

Responding to the letter, Mr Vincent said: "The leader of the council makes nominations to the AGM for chairman and vice-chairman.

"The leader has reviewed all positions and has decided to allocate the chairmanship of this committee to the conservative Party, with the vice-chairman being Liberal Democrat.

"The position was offered to the Green Party in the first instance, but they declined. The move has been as a result of the length of the meetings and the impact of such meetings on the officer team."

In Norfolk, only South Norfolk and Breckland councils - both conservative run - have a member of the leading party oversee scrutiny committees. West Norfolk and Great Yarmouth council do not have a scrutiny committee.