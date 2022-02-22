Norfolk MP in bid to make peers retire from the House of Lords at 75

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew has developed a bill which would mean peers in the House of Lords would have to retire at 75. - Credit: PA

Peers would be required to retire from the House of Lords at the age of 75, under a proposed new law developed by a Norfolk MP.

No formal retirement age exists for members of the Lords, but peers can voluntarily retire under the terms of 2014 legislation.

Jerome Mayhew, Conservative MP for Broadland, wants to change that.

Jerome Mayhew, Broadland MP. - Credit: UK Parliament

He has developed the House of Lords (Retirement Age) Bill, saying the Lords is "too large" and that there is "public anger" over the cost of the attendance allowance.

Peers are able to claim tax-free allowances of up to £323 a day for attending sittings.

Mr Mayhew said: “The impact of this single sentence bill would be immediate and profound.

"At a single stroke 40pc of the House would retire, reducing its overall number from 813 to 496.

“There is broad agreement that the House of Lords is too large, despite reforms to allow for the retirement of peers.”

On why he is putting forward the bill, Mr Mayhew said: “It is true that no-one ever raises constitutional reform of the House of Lords on the doorstep.

“But if we managed our politics on the basis of what is raised on the doorstep, most legislation would focus on bin collections, neighbour disputes and potholes.

“And, actually, people do raise this on the doorstep. Not in a direct way, but within the wider sense that our politics isn’t working, that politics is out of touch.

“It shows itself in public anger about the cost of the attendance allowance. It feeds into the feeling that the system, that the political process, is broken.

“So how can we tackle the worst aspects of the current system without getting bogged down in legislative delay?

"My answer is simple: bring the House of Lords in line with the senior judiciary and bishops spiritual and say goodbye at 75."

Mr Mayhew's late father, Baron Mayhew of Twysden, a former Conservative cabinet minister and MP for Tunbridge Wells, was made a peer in 1997. He retired from the Lords at the age of 85.

The bill is due to get its second reading on Friday, March 18.