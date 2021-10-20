Recruitment woes of Norfolk businesses prompt MP to organise jobs fair

Published: 3:45 PM October 20, 2021

Struggles by Norfolk businesses to recruit have prompted an MP to organise a jobs fair.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew said he had organised the jobs fair because many of the county's businesses were finding it difficult to hire staff.

The Conservative MP said: "We are in the middle of a difficult period for business, with many key sectors across Norfolk struggling to recruit the staff they need to operate effectively.

"Staff shortages are being exacerbated by the approach to Christmas, when many retail, hospitality and tourism businesses face peak demand and take on thousands of additional staff.”

The jobs fair will be held at the Fakenham Racecourse from 11am until 2pm on Friday, October 29.

David Hunter and Trudi Moulton at Fakenham Racecourse have provided the use of the Prince of Wales Stand for free.

People who want to attend should visit www.jeromemayhew.org.uk/jobsfair2021.

And businesses can request free stalls by emailing jerome.mayhew.mp@parliament.uk