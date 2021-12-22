Kerbside food bin collection coming to Broadland next year

Food waste collection coming to all of Broadland next year. - Credit: Archant

Food waste collection will roll out to the whole of Broadland next year.

Until now, only the more urban areas of Broadland have had their food waste collected from the kerbside, but that is set to change.

Council officers at Broadland District Council said there had been some "frustrating" delays from the government over whether there would be additional funding to cover the increased costs.

At Tuesday evening's cabinet meeting, Judy Leggett, cabinet member for environmental excellence, said: "Our residents ask for food waste collections.

"Residents and members feel it is unfair that all residents do not get offered food waste collection.

“We have also said in the past that we will roll it out in the district and it will help to achieve our target of 60pc recycling rate.”

Broadland councillor Judy Leggett. Picture: Broadland District Council - Credit: Archant

The council has operated a weekly food waste collection service to the district's urban areas since 2008, currently servicing 30,687 households.

Initially, the council had planned to add a further 6,5000 households from October next year, leaving around 25,363 homes, mainly in the rural parishes, without a food waste collection service.

In May this year, the government consulted on plans to bring weekly food waste collection to every home, making collections across England more consistent.

The government aims for this to be in place by the end of the financial year 2023/24 for councils already offering a partial service and 2024/25 for all other authorities.

Ahead of the meeting, Simon Phelan, assistant director of communities said in a report that there had been 'ongoing delays' in the government finalising the policy 'frustrating the council’s ambitions to implement food waste across the district'.

Shaun Vincent, the leader of the council, wrote to the department of environment and rural affairs (DEFRA) offering to become a trial authority for the proposals.

Shaun Vincent, Broadland District Council's portfolio holder for planning. - Credit: Submitted

Jamie Sutterby, director of people and communities, said DEFRA had finally responded 20 minutes before the meeting.

In their email, DEFRA said that they would cover any costs as a result of the rollout.

In response, Ms Leggett proposed moving ahead with the district-wide food waste collections from October 2022.

BDC's cabinet unanimously approved the plan.