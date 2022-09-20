Are there enough dog waste bins in country parks?

Concerns have been raised that there are not enough dog waste bins in Broadland's parks and woods.

Broadland District Council (BDC) is looking to reintroduce a public space protection order (PSPO) to crack down on offenders failing to clean up after their pets.

A PSPO can be used to fine people who fail to clean up after their pets on any public or private land, including playing fields, sports grounds and play areas.

The issue of dog waste bins has been raised by councillors at Broadland District Council - Credit: Matthew Usher

But Liberal Democrat councillor Sue Catchpole raised concerns that there were not enough bins in rural spaces.

She told a meeting of BDC's overview and scrutiny committee she had recently walked a dog around Horsford Wood and Broadland County Park, and could not find a bin at either.

"We have to take our responsibility seriously and provide those bins so that the public can carry out their duty," she said.

Grant Nurden, a conservative councillor, also raised concerns about dog waste, saying he had spotted a bin overflowing to the point where the pile was "almost double the size of the actual bin".

A council officer told Tuesday's committee that dog walkers should be used to having to carry waste bags.

"In parks and woods, it is not that uncommon that you might have to travel some way to a bin," he said.

However, he did say he would raise the issue and look into whether more bins are needed.

He told the committee that dog fouling was a "key concern" for residents but there have not been many complaints.

The committee supported reintroducing PSPOs. A final decision is due to be made by BDC's cabinet.

Over the past 12 months, the authority has responded to seven dog fouling complaints but no fixed penalty notices were issued because offenders could not be identified.

Anyone caught not cleaning up after their dogs can be fined up to £100 which is reduced to £80 if paid within 10 days.

PSPOs have a duration of three years before a new one has to be introduced.