Council cracking down on dog fouling offenders

Broadland looking to reintroduce measures to crackdown on dog fouling - Credit: Archant

Legal measures to crackdown on dog fouling are set to be reintroduced despite a Norfolk council failing to fine anyone in the last year.

Broadland District Council (BDC) is looking to introduce a new public space protection order (PSPO) to crack down on offenders failing to clean up after their pets.

Over the past 12 months, the authority has responded to seven dog fouling complaints but no fixed penalty notices were issued because offenders could not be identified.

Anyone caught not cleaning up after their dogs can be fined up to £100 which is reduced to £80 if paid within 10 days.

While the area "enjoys relatively low levels of reports of dog fouling", BDC officers said dog fouling "remains a significant environmental concern and nuisance for residents" and have recommended it is readopted.

PSPOs have a duration of three years before a new one has to be introduced.

The new PSPO will have to be signed off by BDC's cabinet at a future meeting.