Councillors oppose multi-million pound Aviva office purchase

Plans for two councils to buy a former office space as a new headquarters may have been scuppered after one group of councillors voted to reject the plans.

Meanwhile, the cost of the building – which has been kept secret from the public - was revealed by a loose-tongued councillor.

South Norfolk and Broadland councils are considering whether to buy the Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park, which was vacated when Aviva staff moved back to Surrey House in Norwich last year.

On Tuesday, councillors on Broadland's service improvement and efficiency committee voted to reject the plans.

While the committee only acts in an advisory capacity the vote came out strongly against purchasing the building - seven against versus three in favour.

Thorpe Lodge / Broadland District Council. <2 of 2> edp 29/6/00 - Credit: EDP © 2000

This follows South Norfolk's commercial, trading and customer focus committee on Monday unanimously voting in favour of the plans.

The final say will rest with the two cabinets of the Conservative-controlled councils.

The chairwoman of the committee, Justine Thomas, also inadvertently revealed the cost of the building.

She said: “On a personal note great to see the figures fleshed out more from what we saw in November 2021.

“It’s great to see that the building there started at £9.5m is now £6.5m, if we wait another six months it might be £3.5.”

Debbie Lorimer, the director of resources, stressed that council officers have provided a range of figures which start at £6.5m and go upwards and that was not the final cost.

Liberal Democrat Dan Roper questioned why there appeared to be a reduction in the value of the Horizon building but not either of the existing two council properties.

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrats on Broadland District Council. - Credit: Dan Roper

Ms Lorimer said they could not “go anywhere near” that question in a public meeting.

The director was also criticised by Mr Roper after it was revealed the council's team has not investigated whether other authorities have purchased buildings together and what the result has been.

Ms Lorimer admitted "we haven’t asked the question” but was aware of councils sharing office space.

Mr Roper responded: “Are you seriously saying to me that we are doing a major purchase of a building between two councils and we haven’t investigated whether any other two councils in the country have ever done it? That’s unbelievable. I’m absolutely flabbergasted.”

The director of resources said it was “irrelevant” and they have been told they can do it legally.