Council approves only tax freeze in Norfolk

Broadland residents will see a council tax freeze for the next year.

The decision was approved by the authority on Thursday evening as part of its budget for the next year.

It will see the share of council tax that goes to Broadland District Council (BDC) stay at the current level of £129.91 for a Band D property.

BDC was the only council in Norfolk to freeze its council tax for 2022/23, keeping it one of the lowest rates in the county.

However, increases in the elements that go to Norfolk police and the county council were approved earlier this month, so residents will see a rise in their overall bill.

Council officers warned that because of the freeze there could be a shortfall in the authority's budget in the future, if the economy stalls.

Trudy Mancini Boyle, cabinet member for finance, said the budget would support the council’s aims of growing the economy, supporting individuals and communities and protecting the environment.

"This administration realises the challenges facing residents, inflation and fuel prices alone are extremely challenging for us all.

"That is why it is proposed that Broadland District Council freezes their council tax for 22/23.

"In addition, there has been no reduction in the services provided."

Ms Mancini-Boyle said the authority hopes to plug the predicted future financial shortfall and was looking for "innovative" ways of achieving the aim.

Councillor Trudy Mancini-Boyle, Portfolio Holder for Finance at Broadland District Council. Photo: Broadland District Council. - Credit: Archant

In a rare turn for Norfolk council budgets, the plans saw unanimous support from opposition councillors.

However, Susan Holland, the new leader of the local Liberal Democrats, called for the council tax freeze to be carried forward into the next budget for 2023/24.

Sue Holland, new leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Broadland District Council. - Credit: Sue Holland

Ms Holland also said more could be done to tackle environmental issues and said the group would put forward proposals for next year’s budget to tackle the issue and questioned if putting up council tax had been necessary last year.

Norfolk County Council rubber-stamped its 2.99pc increase in the share of council tax bills which go to County Hall on Monday.

The police and crime commissioner agreed a 3.59 pc increase on the share of bills that goes to Norfolk Constabulary earlier this month.