Council approves only tax freeze in Norfolk
- Credit: EDP © 2000
Broadland residents will see a council tax freeze for the next year.
The decision was approved by the authority on Thursday evening as part of its budget for the next year.
It will see the share of council tax that goes to Broadland District Council (BDC) stay at the current level of £129.91 for a Band D property.
BDC was the only council in Norfolk to freeze its council tax for 2022/23, keeping it one of the lowest rates in the county.
However, increases in the elements that go to Norfolk police and the county council were approved earlier this month, so residents will see a rise in their overall bill.
Council officers warned that because of the freeze there could be a shortfall in the authority's budget in the future, if the economy stalls.
Trudy Mancini Boyle, cabinet member for finance, said the budget would support the council’s aims of growing the economy, supporting individuals and communities and protecting the environment.
"This administration realises the challenges facing residents, inflation and fuel prices alone are extremely challenging for us all.
Most Read
- 1 'I feel guilty to be Russian': Norfolk stately home owner on invasion
- 2 A 'crackling' opportunity as former village butcher's shop goes up for rent
- 3 Colman's Mustard sites given special protection by government
- 4 Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine
- 5 Norfolk hospital singled out for praise from health secretary
- 6 Norfolk cycling route named one of best in UK
- 7 No public answers to council's golf club sell-off facing millions in losses
- 8 Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears
- 9 Hospital to update falls policy after death of woman in 70s
- 10 Vegan café opens in historic building and 'it has gone crazy'
"That is why it is proposed that Broadland District Council freezes their council tax for 22/23.
"In addition, there has been no reduction in the services provided."
Ms Mancini-Boyle said the authority hopes to plug the predicted future financial shortfall and was looking for "innovative" ways of achieving the aim.
In a rare turn for Norfolk council budgets, the plans saw unanimous support from opposition councillors.
However, Susan Holland, the new leader of the local Liberal Democrats, called for the council tax freeze to be carried forward into the next budget for 2023/24.
Ms Holland also said more could be done to tackle environmental issues and said the group would put forward proposals for next year’s budget to tackle the issue and questioned if putting up council tax had been necessary last year.
Norfolk County Council rubber-stamped its 2.99pc increase in the share of council tax bills which go to County Hall on Monday.
The police and crime commissioner agreed a 3.59 pc increase on the share of bills that goes to Norfolk Constabulary earlier this month.