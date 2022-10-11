Food waste recycling collections extended to 30,000 more homes

A further 30,000 Norfolk homes will soon be able to recycle food waste after a council extended the collection scheme.

Until now, only people in the more urban areas of Broadland have been able to get their food waste collected from the kerbside.

But Broadland District Council and its recycling and waste collection contractors Veolia are rolling it out across the entire district.

Judy Leggett, Broadland District Council portfolio holder for environmental excellence - Credit: Archant

Judy Leggett, the council's portfolio holder for environmental excellence, said: “We are pleased and proud to make this investment in our district, rolling out this important service to all residents.

"As well as reducing harm to the planet and protecting the environment, this forward-looking step will bring real benefits to our district.

"The food waste we collect will be used to generate electricity and as fertiliser for use in farming.”

The extra households have received an outdoor container to be left out for collection, a smaller kitchen caddy for use indoors, an information leaflet explaining the food recycling process and a roll of bio-degradable liners.

The service will be extended to people in flats from November.