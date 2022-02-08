Five things in the Broadland council budget you should know

Broadland District Council has unveiled its budget plans for the next year, with a council tax freeze and warnings for the future.

The council has set out how it is planning to spend taxpayers cash in 2022/23.

The budget was discussed by cabinet on Tuesday, ahead of a final sign off by the full council later this month.

Here are five things you need to know about the proposed budget...

Your council tax bills won't be going up

The share of your council tax which goes to BDC will stay at the current level of £129.91 for a Band D property.

Other increases are expected in the elements which go to Norfolk police and Norfolk County Council.

The government last week announced a £150 council tax discount for Bands A to D.

But, there's a possible budget shortfall around the corner

Despite the council tax freeze, council officers have warned there could be a shortfall in the future if the economy stalls and homelessness is forced up.

Trudy Mancini-Boyle, cabinet member for finance, told Tuesday's meeting the authority wanted to keep council tax low to help residents.

Steve Riley, the Liberal Democrat chair of the overview and scrutiny committee, said he was confident the freeze would not put the council’s budget at risk.

Cash for schemes

The authority has set aside millions for various projects and schemes, including:

More than £1m of funding for disabled facilities

A £2.5m budget for refurbishing its waste depot

£3m for Broadland Growth Ltd - its housing partnership - to deliver developments across the district

A new £237,000 reserve for covering potential costs of BDC moving to a new building

Massive savings

Tuesday's meeting heard that Broadland has actually been able to save a substantial amount of cash in the 2021/2022 budget - with £2.5m of savings expected.

Ms Mancini-Boyle said it was an exceptional development and the cabinet wanted to “move at pace” to decide where the money should go. However, she stressed no decisions have been made yet.

The council doesn't expect to have to borrow any cash

While the council does not expect to have to borrow any cash, officers have warned that there is a risk the council may have to spend extra cash on waste services. If that happens the authority may have to borrow.