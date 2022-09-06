Speedy broadband boost for more than 400 Norfolk buildings

Nearly 400 public buildings in Norfolk now have faster broadband - Credit: PA

Almost 400 Norfolk public buildings, including schools, libraries, fire stations and museums, have been connected to ultrafast full fibre broadband through a £7.6m project.

The completion of the Local Full Fibre Network programme marks the end of the latest broadband improvement project in Norfolk.

The scheme got £6m in funding from the government, with an extra £1.6m pumped in by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

Norfolk County Council bosses said it means schools and libraries now have access to fast and reliable broadband services.

Tom FitzPatrick, the Conservative-controlled cabinet member for innovation, transformation and performance, said: “Digital connectivity in a rural county such as ours is vital to ensure that Norfolk fully benefits from the advantages brought by technology."

Catherine King, executive deputy head of Sandringham and West Newton Primary School, one of the schools to benefit, said: “The improved service has been fantastic for teachers. Gone are the days of children watching a buffering screen whilst trying to share a video to enhance their learning; we no longer have to worry."