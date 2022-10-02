Check energy bills plea after councillor's victory on incorrect readings
- Credit: Liberal Democrats
People have been urged to check energy firms are using correct meter readings, by a county councillor who won a battle over a bill which was thousands of pounds too high.
British Gas has apologised to Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council, after meter reading blunders saw his monthly direct debit shoot up from £36.31 to £1,063.12.
In April, he received a bill for £5,347.86 for the period from December last year to March this year - way higher than he had been expecting.
Worried Mr Watkins said: "I am a single person household who has occasionally taken in international students as lodgers in a semi-detached house. I couldn't understand how I could have been using that much."
Mr Watkins, who lives in Eaton, questioned the bill but British Gas told him he would have to pay it, so he sought help from Norwich Citizens Advice Bureau.
British Gas sent an engineer round in August, who said two previous meter readings had been taken incorrectly - and the issue would be sorted out.
Yet, even after the engineer's report, British Gas still said Mr Watkins would need to pay the money.
It was only after more intervention from Citizens Advice Bureau staff that the power company conceded it had got it wrong.
Mr Watkins said: "It has been very stressful. I was so angry, frustrated and anxious about it. I cannot praise the Citizens Advice Bureau enough.
"When you have a large organisation like British Gas, making millions of pounds from customers, they should have systems in place which pick up issues like this.
"I feel I need to raise this, because I am lucky enough to know the system and how to challenge it.
"There could be other people out there who do not, who get incorrect bills and end up going through a great deal of distress and health problems as a result."
Mr Watkins urged people to carefully check bills and to seek help if they appear to be incorrect.
A British Gas spokesperson said it had systems in place to check for unusual meter readings - but they had not worked in this case.
They said: “We would like to apologise to Mr Watkins for the error in his billing. We can assure him this is now fixed and we have provided £150 in compensation for the distress this has caused."