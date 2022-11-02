Mystery over councillor's sacking from cabinet

Brian Long has been sacked from the cabinet on West Norfolk Borough Council - Credit: Matthew Usher

A senior member of a Norfolk council has been sacked from the authority’s cabinet, though the reason for his departure remains shrouded in mystery.

Conservative councillor Brian Long has been removed from his post by West Norfolk Borough Council’s leader, Stuart Dark.

He has been replaced in the corporate services portfolio role by veteran councillor, Harry Humphrey.

Mr Dark declined to elaborate on why he had dismissed his colleague.

“I have just recently asked councillor Long to step down from cabinet after serving 18 months," he said.

Conservative council leader Stuart Dark, who sacked Mr Long from his cabinet for a mystery reason - Credit: Norfolk County Council

“I thanked him at the time and will do so again here for his hard work and commitment in the role."

Mr Long insisted he had “only ever been loyal”, despite not being “necessarily as happy as I ought to be with the direction that the cabinet was going, under councillor Dark’s leadership".

Brian Long had served as a cabinet member for 18 years, and as a leader for five of those years - Credit: Ian Burt

He said: “I was still loyal to what he was trying to achieve and I was trying to utilise my years of experience to guide it in a direction that I thought would give a better outcome.”

Mr Long had served 18 continuous years on the cabinet, including five years as leader, immediately prior to councillor Dark - who took over from him in May 2021.

“Having done it for the length of time that I have, it [being sacked] has freed up some time and it’s probably time to consider getting back into the world of work and a proper job, rather than those that pertain to politics.”

Mr Long, who continues to represent Tilney, Mershe Lande and Wiggenhall on the authority, said he was also not prepared to comment on what reasons Mr Dark gave for his sacking.

“Obviously I’m very sad that I’m no longer considered necessary to be on his cabinet, but the bottom line is, he has the choice.”

He added: “Politics is a funny old game and I’m looking forward to my next challenge.”

Mr Dark welcomed Mr Humphrey to the role. “Any such changes bring the opportunity for fresh perspectives, new thinking and enhanced delivery and I and cabinet colleagues are really pleased that councillor Harry Humphrey has agreed to join cabinet and take over this portfolio," he added.

“Harry is a very experienced, effective, highly-regarded and long-standing borough councillor, who has previously served as both the chair of Norfolk County Council and this borough’s mayor, as well as undertaking numerous focussed committee roles at county and here.”