Pylons could be 'disastrous' for steam museum

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:36 PM June 10, 2022
Updated: 2:37 PM June 10, 2022
Bressingham Steam Museum has been left fearing its future thanks to pylon plans - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Bosses of a south Norfolk steam train museum have been left fearing for its future due to plans for electricity pylons cut across its rail lines.

Bressingham Steam Museum and Garden, which sits between Thetford and Diss, raised the concerns after discovering a "significant proportion" of the tourist attraction will sit under the proposed route.

Phillip Rooke, the museum curator, said its future could be in jeopardy as it would impact the most used attraction - two railway lines.

He said: "The proposed route of the pylons will cross two of the museum's railways.

"There would be serious implications for the future sustainability of the museum if a pylon was to be erected directly on or next to our railway lines.

"We do not own the surrounding land and therefore would be unable to reroute the railways. These railways are an important part of steam preservation and Norfolk heritage." 

Alex Collins,(cap) Chairman of the Volunteers at Bressingham and Museum Curator Phillip Rooke by the

Alex Collins,(cap) Chairman of the Volunteers at Bressingham and Museum Curator Phillip Rooke by the newly restored Martello engine which is almost finished and will be on display at Bressingham Steam Museum soon. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

National Grid is currently consulting on the Green Energy Enablement (GREEN) project, with energy bosses saying it is needed to cope with the amount of energy generated by wind power in the future.

The proposed electricity pylon route - which would stretch from Dunston, near Norwich, to Tilbury, in Essex - is set to pass just next to Roydon and almost directly over the museum.

The Fen Railway was built in 1966 and the Waveney Valley Railway was built in 1974 by museum founder Alan Bloom. The future of both of these railways are now at risk.

Mr Rooke said that if the pylons are constructed it could have a significant visual impact, putting off visitors who are needed to ensure the museum remains viable into the future.

He said the museum would work with neighbours in lobbying against the "disruptive, potentially disastrous scheme".

A map showing the new proposed power line through south Norfolk.

A map provided by National Grid shows the proposed route of the new power line, in purple. The line itself would run somewhere within the width of the purple band. Norwich can be seen to the north-east. The blue lines are existing cables. - Credit: National Grid/Google

A National Grid (NG) spokesman said the plans are needed to help meet government ambitions to connect up to 50 GW of offshore wind by 2030 – enough green energy to power every home in the country.

He said: "We are governed by a number of licences and regulatory obligations and we’ve been carrying out assessments and studies to find the most appropriate way to achieve this in East Anglia, and in other parts of the country. We feel these proposals best meet our obligations."

The spokesman added the plans are still at an early stage and NG wants to work with communities and businesses to develop the project and encouraged people to take part in the consultation.

The museum's concerns follow similar fears that gliding clubs in the area could be grounded by the scheme.

