Parish council chair says he'll stop development trucks

Published: 9:55 PM October 6, 2021

Smells, extra traffic and illegal development were all concerns raised by villagers objecting to an anaerobic digester on the outskirts of a Norfolk village.

Almost 100 people packed into Bressingham village hall on Wednesday evening to raise their concerns.

An anaerobic digester (AD), a system that produces fuels from materials like maize or manure, was first approved for development in 2015 in Kenninghall Road.

Since then, people have complained that the plans have been changed without permission.

One woman said they had seen aerial photography that showed the current site was different from the original plans, which they had passed on to South Norfolk Council.

Ahead of the meeting, a South Norfolk Council spokesman said work is "now not being carried out in accordance with the approved plans", and that a planning application had been submitted earlier this month to vary the 2015 consent.

Amanda McMurray, a parish councillor who chaired the meeting, encouraged the crowd to submit a response to the application, whatever their view.

At the end of the meeting, a poll of hands was taken, with the crowd unanimously against the AD.

One key issue raised was over the number of lorries already going to the site, with one man saying he believed it had caused cracks in his house while a woman said she feared the vibrations would bring her house down.

William Hudson told the group AD plants in Germany had been shut down due to the damage they cause the soil and the site was only viable due to taxpayer subsidy.

A Ms Nixon said: "If I was to put something different in from planning when building a house I would be stopped from doing it. I don't understand how it can be so different."

Karl Trayner, the chair of the parish council, ended the meeting saying that people needed to have their voices heard.

"If something needs doing, direct action counts, if something needs doing I will be there.

"It may come down to stopping those trucks.

"It's down to you."

The group passed around names and contact information for people, including Richard Bacon, the local MP, and the council.

No one from BioWatt, the company behind the plans attended the meeting.

James Lloyd, CEO of Biowatt, said ahead of the meeting the plans were smaller than 2015, they've monitored construction traffic and encouraged residents to contact them directly.