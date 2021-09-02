News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Breckland and South Holland to share services after divorce

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:32 PM September 2, 2021   
Breckland Council. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland Council. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

A decades-long partnership will continue - in part - months after two councils split.

Despite Breckland and Lincolnshire's South Holland Council (SHC) ending their partnership in February, councillors have agreed to continue sharing services and officers.

At Thursday's full council meeting, Ian Sherwood, cabinet member for governance, said: "The shared management agreement entered into by Breckland council and South Holland is now largely obsolete, except it allows the councils to continue sharing officers where necessary."

Mr Sherwood asked councillors to agree for the council's to continue the arrangement until "both better understand how they want to provide services in the future".

Breckland councillor and Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood, says divisive issues within parish

Ian Sherwood, executive member for people, communications and governance - Credit: Breckland Council

The council will be forming a section 113 agreement with SHC, allowing them to share legal services team officers, procurement and contracts team officers and the environmental protection business support officer.

Responding to a question from the council's Labour leader, Terry Jermy, the monitoring officer said there would be no additional costs as a result.

Speaking after the meeting, a spokesperson for the council said sharing staff would be cost-neutral, once all of the financial considerations, including staff costs, travel and mileage, were considered.

