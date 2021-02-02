News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Decade-long council partnership could be over

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 9:48 AM February 2, 2021   
A decade-long cross-county partnership could be over if plans are approved at a council meeting later this month.

Since 2010, Breckland District Council and South Holland District Council in Lincolnshire have shared services and a chief executive, despite being 50 miles apart.

At a meeting of Breckland cabinet on Monday, plans for the future of the partnership were outlined, with ending the arrangement and seeking a new local partner being the preferred outcome. 

No indication was given of who the new local partner could be.

Councillor Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of the Breckland council, told the cabinet they had been put in this position due to a combination of the pandemic and the departure of the previous chief executive, Anna Graves, last year.

Stressing it was not a failure of the partnership, Cllr Chapman-Allen said: “At no point is this a reflection on the officers or the members, and a failing of the partnership. 

"It is very much just a new opportunity for us in the light of Covid to look to the county of Norfolk for what the future could look like in local government.” 

If the council agrees the plan, Cllr Chapman-Allen said there would be an interim period where Breckland can "get itself match fit" for the future.

In a report to the cabinet, Nathan Elvery, head of paid services, said there had already been a "temporary uncoupling" of shared managers in response to the pandemic, creating locally-focused teams. 

The council heard that Covid meant that working across councils was difficult and there were issues that required a purely Norfolk response. 

Cllr Ian Sherwood said he believed the partnership with South Holland had worked for so long because there was a level of trust. 

He said: “The staff have worked together and this has allowed us to save many many hundreds of thousands of pounds which we have been able to redirect to front line services and to support our local residents.”  

The recommendation received support from the cabinet and the plan will now go to the full council on February 25 for the final decision.

