Has car park trial to stop 'abuse' of free parking been a success?

Breckland Council is seeking feedback following a car park trial at Queen's Square in Attleborough - Credit: Archant

A district council is seeking feedback following a trial that aimed to stop people "abusing" free parking in a Norfolk town.

The scheme at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough started in March this year and limited drivers to a free three-hour stay between 8am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday.

It has been trialled by Breckland Council with the aim to increase the availability of parking spaces and enable more opportunities for shoppers to visit the high street shops.

In February, council leaders said the system had been "abused" by people leaving cars for days and also by Norwich commuters using the car park before travelling on trains and buses to the city.

Cllr Paul Hewett said: "I recently visited Attleborough and listened to feedback from residents and businesses about the trial. Many felt it was opening the town up to shoppers and helping visitors access parking spaces.

"We are now looking for feedback to formally gather people's views to help inform our next steps."

Feedback can be made via Breckland Council's website.