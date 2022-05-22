News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press

Share of £120,000 cash pot on offer to Breckland groups

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:03 AM May 22, 2022
A youngster enjoys the new play area at Yaxham Village Hall

A youngster enjoying the new play area at Yaxham Village Hall, which received funding from Breckland's Inspiring Communities scheme - Credit: Breckland Council

Groups in Breckland can apply for a slice of a £120,000 cash pot aimed at supporting community projects. 

Breckland Council has launched a new Inspiring Communities match funding scheme, providing grants of up to £5,000.

Dereham Men's Shed has previously received support from Breckland Council's Inspiring Communities fund

Dereham Men's Shed has previously received support from Breckland Council's Inspiring Communities fund - Credit: Breckland Council

Each grant will support community projects that address local needs and help with the prevention of vulnerability through tackling isolation, improving wellbeing and encouraging healthy activity.

Groups can apply for a maximum of 50pc of the total project cost, meaning match funding is required. This can be from an organisation’s existing funds, external funders or in the form of in-kind contributions.

A new play area has been unveiled at Yaxham Village Hall following a Â£23,000 refurbishment project

Youngsters at the new play area at Yaxham Village Hall, which received funding from Breckland's Inspiring Communities scheme - Credit: Breckland Council

Alison Webb, cabinet member for health and communities, said: "Our Inspiring Communities programme has made massive strides over the last two years.

"We hope this new funding will offer further support to develop projects that improve the wellbeing of our residents." 

To apply or find out more, visit breckland.gov.uk/community/funding.

