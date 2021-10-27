Published: 4:26 PM October 27, 2021

A date has been set for a potential by-election to fill a vacant seat on Breckland District Council.

The resignation of Conservative councillor Trevor Carter, who stood down for “personal reasons” earlier this month, has left people living in his Hermitage ward without a representative on the authority.

The council announced this week on its website that if two eligible voters in Hermitage ward request an election to replace Mr Carter, one will be held on December 2.

If one or no voters request an election, the seat will stay vacant until the next full council election in May 2023.

Hermitage ward lies on Breckland’s north-western edge between Dereham, Fakenham and Swaffham, and includes the villages of Mileham, Tittleshall, Weasenham and Colkirk.

The ward was last won by Mr Carter with a sturdy majority of more than 300 over his only opponent, a Labour candidate, in 2019.

Mr Carter was a former army officer and retired teacher, who council chair Roy Brame said had done “a super job” as councillor.

Requests for an election should be made in writing to:

Maxine O’Mahony – returning officer

Breckland Council, Elizabeth House, Walpole Loke, Dereham, NR19 1EE