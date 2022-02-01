Half of people in Breckland to have a new bin collection day

Changes are being made to bin collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant - Credit: IAN BURT

Bin collections are set to change in Breckland as part of efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the district.

Serco, working with Breckland Council, plan to maximise bin collection route efficiencies and reduce distances bin trucks are travelling, saying it will help Breckland become more environmentally friendly.

The changes will be introduced from Monday, March 21, and will mean half of households in Breckland will see their bin collection days change.

Collections will continue to alternate weekly.

Sarah Suggitt, executive member for planning, leisure and contracts, from Breckland Council said: “By delivering this subtle change in collection dates, and in some places different collection times, we will not only reduce our Council carbon footprint, but ensure waste collection routes deliver a more efficient service for Breckland residents.”

A new bin schedule leaflet will be sent to residents from mid-February and more information can be found via the council's website.



