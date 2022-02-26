Breckland budget 'supports the most vulnerable'

Breckland Council and its leader Sam Chapman-Allen have been criticised for using the pandemic as an excuse to remove scrutiny. Picture: Breckland Council/Ian Burt - Credit: Breckland Council/Ian Burt

The leader of Breckland council has said the budget it passed this week will protect frontline services and support the vulnerable.

Sam Chapman-Allen pointed to schemes like the £40,000 food bus, which provides affordable staples at a reduced price to rural areas, as a sign of the authority's priorities.

He also highlighted the council’s new £1.8m Elm Road centre that will provide accommodation for vulnerable people and is set to open later this year.

“Moving forward, we will always find challenges as a local government and through our financial position,” he said.

“But I'm pleased that once again we've protected all of the frontline services while continuing to invest.

“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic we’ve got further learning to do to work out where businesses and residents need our continued support.”

At the budget meeting opposition councillors called for further support for vulnerable residents.