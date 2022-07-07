Heckles and geographical errors: Boris Johnson's visits to Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
"When I put my mind to something we will deliver," so declared Boris Johnson during a 2019 visit to Norfolk, a few months after he became prime minister.
It was the dualling of the A47 which Mr Johnson was talking about, when he visited the headquarters of this newspaper during the election campaign of that year.
The A47 dualling is still a work in progress, but Mr Johnson did deliver the Conservatives victory in the Christmas time election that year, with his mantra of Let's Get Brexit Done.
With the rash of resignations over the past couple of days set to signal the end of his tenure at number 10, then that pre-pandemic visit to Norfolk was the only public one he made during his stint as prime minister.
And, perhaps appropriately, it did not pass without controversy.
Mr Johnson was in the city, ostensibly to support Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith in her bid to be re-elected.
The goggle-sporting politician joined Ms Smith on a tour of the Aviation Academy near Norwich Airport, where students learning engineering showed him various aircraft components.
But, it was not an entirely comfortable ride for the prime minister.
He was heckled on arrival by Marilyn Heath, a Horstead mother protesting about social care cost changes by Conservative-run Norfolk County Council.
Mr Johnson took the time to sit down with Ms Heath to discuss the issue.
Most Read
- 1 Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved
- 2 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
- 3 Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'
- 4 City chip shop might be SINKING but refuses to close
- 5 Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'
- 6 Yobs pictured climbing on vandalised charity dinosaur
- 7 Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years
- 8 The days you can visit Wroxham Barns for a fiver this month
- 9 Best friends take over popular café in 'just heavenly' setting
- 10 'Unusual' cottage for sale in one of Norfolk's smuggling villages
He then headed to offices of Archant, where he was pressed over the lack of work to dual the A47.
Mr Johnson said: "We want to have an infrastructure revolution in this country.
"This is the right moment - interest rates are low. It is not just big ticket items - it is also about basics like road connectivity and dualling the A47, shortening the rail times from Norwich to London, improving rural bus services ... I believe in these things absolutely passionately because they change people's lives. And they boost the economy."
On the county's mental health crisis, Mr Johnson agreed Norfolk and Suffolk's mental health trust needed cash to move out of special measures.
The trust was placed back in special measures earlier this year.
One of Mr Johnson's previous visits to Norfolk saw his infamous EU Referendum Brexit battle bus arrive in Cromer in 2016.
That was the same day he visited another East Anglian seaside town - where he erroneously tweeted that he had enjoyed a "fantastic welcome to Lowestoft, Norfolk".