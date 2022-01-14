Former Conservative association chairman says Boris Johnson should go

Democracy is being damaged by revelations over parties at Downing Street and Boris Johnson should go, a former Conservative association chairman in Norfolk has said.

But other Norfolk Tories have said, while there is anger among some sections of the party towards the prime minister, others still support him.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson apologised for attending a party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown.

He insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.

That was followed by revelations of two further gatherings among Downing Street staff - the day before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last year. Downing Street apologised to Buckingham Palace.

The latest revelations piled more pressure on Mr Johnson, with reports 30 MPs have submitted letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs.

The former chairman of the South Norfolk Conservative Association says his MP, Richard Bacon, should submit one.

Clayton Hudson, chairman until September last year, said: "I have called for my MP to write to the 1922 Committee to say he should go.

"I am clear that he has to resign. His position is untenable. It is damaging for the party, but the main thing is it is damaging for democracy."

Mr Clayton, South Norfolk Conservative councillor for Beck Vale, Dickleburgh and Scole, said: "When the people who set the rules are not following them, in future, when people are asked to follow them, they will say to me that 'your boss did not follow them'."

But Robert Price, chairman of the Great Yarmouth Conservative Association said: "I have had no comments from members and my view is an apology has been made and I await the detailed outcome of Sue Gray’s report.”

Others within Conservative circles, said there was a split. Those most vociferously saying Mr Johnson should quit were often those who had not wanted him as leader in the first place.

Those who continue to back him cite economic growth, "getting Brexit done" and his overall handling of the Covid pandemic.

However, one Conservative, who likened the prime minister to Teflon, added: "The Teflon must be wearing off the bottom of the pan".