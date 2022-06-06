How Norfolk's MPs say they will vote on Boris Johnson's leadership

Prime minister Boris Johnson is facing a vote on his leadership this evening among Conservative MPs. - Credit: PA

As Boris Johnson prepares to face a vote on the future of his leadership this evening, we approached all Norfolk and Waveney's Conservative MPs to ask which way they will be going. This is what they said:

Supporting

Richard Bacon (South Norfolk)

Mr Bacon said: "I will be supporting the prime minister, no question. I think the whole thing is a distraction.

"Obviously the issues of partygate have played a significant part, I won't deny that for a moment.

"But I also think it's been fomented to some extent by people in the parliamentary party who have been against Boris [Johnson] from the moment he became prime minister, who have never forgiven him for succeeding where [Theresa] May failed, who've never forgiven him for delivering Brexit, and have never forgiven him for winning a landslide majority... and have been trying consistently to get rid of him ever since."

Asked about the resignation of John Penrose MP as the prime minister's anti-corruption tsar - who said the PM had "breached a fundamental principle of the ministerial code" - Mr Bacon said: "I've offered you a comment, I'm not going to comment on what other people have said."

Brandon Lewis (Great Yarmouth)

Mr Lewis, who serves as Northern Ireland secretary, tweeted: "The prime minister has my full backing in today's vote.

"He got the key big decisions right on Covid, Brexit delivery and supporting Ukraine.

"He has apologised for mistakes made and we owe it to our constituents to focus on delivering to make lives better."

Liz Truss (South West Norfolk)

Ms Truss, who serves as foreign secretary, was the first to publicly declare her support for Mr Johnson, tweeting: "The prime minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him.

"He has delivered on Covid recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. He has apologised for mistakes made.

"We must now focus on economic growth."

Won't say

Duncan Baker (North Norfolk)

Mr Baker did not respond.

George Freeman (Mid Norfolk)

Mr Freeman, who serves as minister for science, research and innovation, said: “The country is facing huge challenges - from the horrific Russian attack on Ukraine exacerbating global inflation, a cost of living crisis and risk of recession.

"The government will have to take some very grave decisions in the coming months, for which it will be critical to command public trust and confidence.”

After a journalist speculated on Twitter as to whether Mr Freeman was the "first minister to break cover and signal they'll vote against" Mr Johnson, the Mid Norfolk MP replied that it was "absolutely not what I said or intended to 'signal'".

He has been approached for further comment, but has not clarified what he meant.

Jerome Mayhew (Broadland)

Mr Mayhew did not respond.

Chloe Smith (Norwich North)

Ms Smith, who serves as minister for disabled people, work and health, did not respond.

James Wild (North West Norfolk)

Mr Wild did not respond.

Rebelling

Peter Aldous (Waveney)

Mr Aldous is among the 54 or more MPs to have submitted a letter of no confidence in the PM, having called for Mr Johnson's resignation back in February.

The Waveney MP said on Monday: "I've been on recess, I've been back in Suffolk, I've not been corresponding a great deal with colleagues - but I think what has happened is that a number of colleagues have now read Sue Gray's report in full.

"Obviously, it was inappropriate during the [Queen's Platinum] Jubilee celebrations, to do anything public, and they've reached the conclusion that I think, probably like myself, with a heavy heart, that unfortunately the prime minister's behaviour and the integrity and probity wasn't there.

"Our constituents, quite rightly, are very upset.

"I acknowledge there are others who don't hold this view, but a great many are very upset that whilst they were abiding by the laws, that was not happening in Downing Street, and I think having read that report, and had an opportunity away from Westminster to consider it, that is what has led to a number of other colleagues to submit letters."

Mr Aldous added that he was "surprised and uncomfortable" by the changes made to the ministerial code last week.

"[Boris Johnson] is fully entitled to do that, but I think the timing of that in this particular point in time, when ministers and parliamentarians are all under the microscope, it did send very much the wrong message."