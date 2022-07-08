Boris Johnson resignation a 'great tragedy' says Norfolk MP

It is a "tragedy" that prime minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation, according to one of his staunchest Norfolk MP supporters.

Richard Bacon, South Norfolk MP, said Mr Johnson had been a "remarkable" prime minister - and people knew what they were getting when they voted for him.

Mr Johnson announced his resignation as Conservative leader outside Downing Street on Thursday afternoon, after more than 50 ministers and aides resigned.

Boris Johnson announced his resignation - Credit: PA

Mr Bacon said: "I am disappointed that it has come to this. I think he has been a remarkable prime minister in extraordinarily difficult circumstances.

"He was the first Conservative leader to deliver us a proper, working majority in 32 years and there was a reason for that - the British people voted for him.

"I always felt that you knew what you were getting with him and it was my job to support the prime minister. If people wanted to get rid of him, there was always the opportunity at a general election."

Mr Bacon said Mr Johnson's "drive and energy" had helped get Covid vaccines developed rapidly.

Yet he acknowledged: "It's hard to say that he is not the author of his own misfortune".

But he added: "I think it is a great tragedy this has ended in this way."

He would not be drawn on who he would favour as his party's new leader.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Chloe Smith, Norwich North MP, did not comment during the rash of resignations on Wednesday.

But following Mr Johnson's resignation announcement, she released a statement, in which she said: "Boris Johnson has made the right decision to resign as prime minister.

"I have been consistent and determined that my constituents’ decision to choose him as prime minister at the last election should be respected."

But she said the high bar for Westminster intervention had been met and said: "I have been deeply and increasingly disappointed and regard it as wrong and untenable for the prime minister to continue."

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew - Credit: Danielle Booden

Jerome Mayhew, Broadland MP, had said on Thursday he wanted Mr Johnson to go.

After Mr Johnson's resignation speech, Mr Mayhew said: "This is now about the smooth transfer of power - that is what we need for the governance of the country.

"I am very relieved he has taken good advice and done what he has done."

Mr Mayhew said it was too early for him to say who he would support in a leadership race.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis quit as Northern Ireland secretary earlier on Thursday.

He said "I will continue to work hard for the people of Great Yarmouth as their member of parliament.

"I am proud of the investment and regeneration we have cultivated in Great Yarmouth, but there is still much more to do.”

George Freeman, Mid Norfolk MP - Credit: Ian Burt

George Freeman, Mid Norfolk MP, resigned from his science minister role on Thursday, amid what he called a "constitutional crisis".

And he said Mr Johnson should be removed before the party conference in October, with a caretaker prime minister installed.

He tweeted: "Boris Johnson needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty and advise her call for a caretaker prime minister."

North West Norfolk MP James Wild had joined those calling for Mr Johnson to go on Thursday morning.

He said: "We need a change of leadership to restore public trust in democracy and good governance."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous, who was among the earliest MPs to call for Mr Johnson's resignation, called for the next leader to provide "a new beginning".

He said: "This is welcomed, but I think it should have happened much earlier.

"It is what should have happened last months when 41pc of Conservative MPs indicated they had no confidence in him as a leader and prime minister."

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, quit his role as parliamentary private secretary on Tuesday in the flurry of parliamentary resignations which eventually led to the PM's downfall.

He is yet to comment following the PM's resignation.