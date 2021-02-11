£300,000 to improve access to one of Norwich's hidden gems

Published: 9:12 AM February 11, 2021

A hidden gem which offers panoramic views of Norwich is to be handed a £300,000 boost.

And new 3G artificial pitches will be created at a popular football centre in Bowthorpe thanks to the award of £250,000.

The money for the projects comes from the community infrastructure levy, a tax on development for new homes.

Norwich City Council's controlling Labour cabinet rubber-stamped the award of the money at a meeting on Wednesday, February 10.

The money for Kett's Heights - in Thorpe Hamlet - will be used to make it easier to access the site, which boasts impressive views of Norwich.

Kett’s Heights was acquired by Norwich City Council in the 1980s and is managed by the Friends of Kett’s Heights, supported by the Norwich Fringe Project.

Within the Thorpe Hamlet conservation area, it contains the remains of a medieval chapel and 19th century garden terraces.

But the future development has been restricted by the lack of access, with Kett's Heights only accessible via a pedestrian gate and a series of falling timber steps.

The project would provide a new ramped access into the

site from Ladbrooke Place, which will open up the space to all visitors.

At the Football Development Centre in Bowthorpe, demand for pitch access is greater than the current capacity.

The £250,000 will go towards a £900,000 plus prohect to install a 3G full sized football pitch, replacing an existing full-sized grass pitch.

The city council's cabinet approved the award of that cash, with leader Alan Waters hailing it as "a good news story".

Of the money for Kett's Heights, he said: "It's about making that area more accessible and to interpret some of the historic elements of that site."

The schemes are part of the five year infrastructure plan of the Greater Norwich Growth Board, made up of representatives from Norwich, South Norfolk, Broadland councils and Norfolk County Council.

Outside of Norwich, more than £200,000 is due to be spent on the Bure Valley Path, which runs from Aylsham to Hoveton and Wroxham.

And £100,000 is earmarked for new football pitches at the Brundall Sports Hub.