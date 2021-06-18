Bicentenary of Eau Brink Cut marked by new book and mayor

Published: 12:33 PM June 18, 2021

The bicentenary of a Norfolk river which was diverted has been marked by a new book.

The 200th anniversary of the Eau Brink Cut, a channel which diverted the River Great Ouse directly to the sea at King's Lynn, will be marked by King's Lynn Town Hall being lit up on June 28.

Picture shows River Great Ouse by King's Lynn paper mill. - Credit: Mike Page

Its story has been brought to life in a book written by author Kathleen Saunders from Clenchwarton to coincide with the bicentenary.

She met mayor of King’s Lynn and west Norfolk Harry Humphrey on Thursday to launch her new book Three Million Wheelbarrows.

Kathleen Saunders with her book Three Million Wheelbarrows. - Credit: WNC/ Luke Burridge

The book is a dramatization of events about the River Great Ouse from 1775 to 1821. Based on the history of creating a short channel around Marshland directly into the sea at King’s Lynn.

The mayor said he was pleased to have met Mrs Saunders to discuss the real-life events of the work on the Eau Brink Cut and the opening of King’s Lynn’s first bridge over the River Great Ouse, from Freebridge to Marshland.

Mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Harry Humphrey met local author Kathleen Saunders. - Credit: WNC/ Luke Burridge



