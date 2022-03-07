Norfolk on standby to welcome Ukrainian refugees, says leader

Ukrainian families say goodbye as they prepare to board a bus to Poland at Lviv bus main station, western Ukraine. - Credit: AP

Norfolk stands ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict in their country, the leader of the county council has pledged.

It comes as the Bishop of Norwich called on the government to do more to get visas issued to Ukrainians fleeing their homes after the Russian invasion.

Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Officers at Norfolk County Council are making preparations for refugees to come to the county, while people are being urged to make donations amid the crisis.

The Home Office has been under pressure to do more to help people feeing the war after it revealed on Sunday that only “around 50” visas had been issued under the Ukraine Family Scheme as of 10am that morning.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, had said that was "shameful" and a "sad indictment on us as a nation".

He tweeted Norfolk and Waveney MPs urging them to make it their "number one priority" to sort.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman replied he had raised the issues with the Home Office.

Europe minister James Cleverly said the number of Ukrainians being granted visas for the UK will increase “very, very quickly” but the scale of the crisis is “unprecedented”.

Europe minister James Cleverly. - Credit: PA

It came as Andrew Proctor, leader of Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council told a meeting of County Hall's cabinet on Monday that the humanitarian cost was "truly horrific and it will only get worse".

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

He said: "Norfolk County Council stands ready to help Ukrainian refugees wherever we can, working with the UK government to support its settlement programme.

"In the meantime our People from Abroad Team are making preparations for refugee settlement in our county."

Mr Proctor said "a lot of residents" had asked the council how they could help.

He said: "We are advising that the best way is for people to make cash donations to agencies like the Red Cross and the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine appeal."

The council's cabinet held a minute's silence ahead of the cabinet meeting, in recognition of the situation in Ukraine.