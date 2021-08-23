Breckland bin collection rounds back on track following delays

Published: 2:36 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM August 23, 2021

Bin collection rounds are back on track in Breckland after crews spent the weekend catching up.

Delays in the district have been frequent in recent weeks due to a nationwide shortage of HGV drivers.

The ongoing saga came to a head last week as some residents reported waiting several days for their bins to be collected.

But, as before, rounds continued over the weekend in a bid to avoid a knock-on effect into the new week.

And on Monday, Breckland Council confirmed refuse teams had caught up and said the normal collection schedule had resumed.

A number of bin lorry drivers employed by Serco, Breckland's waste contractor, have quit in recent weeks due to a disparity in pay compared to agency workers.

Serco has explained that temporary recruits do not have the same benefits package or job security as permanent employees.

In response to the ongoing driver shortage, the company has said it is working on a "new deal" for its own staff.