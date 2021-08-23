News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Breckland bin collection rounds back on track following delays

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:36 PM August 23, 2021    Updated: 2:49 PM August 23, 2021
There have been regular delays to bin collections in Breckland - Credit: IAN BURT

Bin collection rounds are back on track in Breckland after crews spent the weekend catching up.

Delays in the district have been frequent in recent weeks due to a nationwide shortage of HGV drivers

There have been regular delays to bin collections in Breckland - Credit: Archant

The ongoing saga came to a head last week as some residents reported waiting several days for their bins to be collected. 

But, as before, rounds continued over the weekend in a bid to avoid a knock-on effect into the new week.

And on Monday, Breckland Council confirmed refuse teams had caught up and said the normal collection schedule had resumed. 

Representatives from Breckland, North Norfolk and West Norfolk councils after the joint contract with Serco was agreed - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

A number of bin lorry drivers employed by Serco, Breckland's waste contractor, have quit in recent weeks due to a disparity in pay compared to agency workers

Serco has explained that temporary recruits do not have the same benefits package or job security as permanent employees. 

In response to the ongoing driver shortage, the company has said it is working on a "new deal" for its own staff. 

