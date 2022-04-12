Bin collection to change next month for parts of Norfolk

Bin collection in west Norfolk is set to change next month - Credit: IAN BURT

Bin collection days are set to change in west Norfolk as part of a move to try and make routes more efficient.

Serco, managers of household waste and recycling collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk, are revising their collection schedule. This is part of an effort to reduce the distances that trucks are travelling and to accommodate new homes.

Changes will start from Monday, May 9, and three-quarters of households in the area will have a change in their bin collection day or week.

Those whose collections remain on the same day or week may have a different time so bins must still be put out by 7am on collection day.

Food waste collections will remain weekly, on the same day as waste or recycling collection.

Members of the public are being encouraged by West Norfolk Council to look out for information about changes to their bin collections. This will be landing on doormats over the next three weeks.

Information on new collections will also be available via the West Norfolk Council website from the end of April.