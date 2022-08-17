News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Would bike registration plates make roads safer?

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:14 PM August 17, 2022
Cycling in Norwich

Cycling in Norwich

Cyclists could be forced to have registration numbers, insurance and observe speed limits under a radical shake-up of road laws.

Following an increase in people using bikes to get around, transport minister Grant Shapps has suggested that road laws need to be overhauled.

The changes would make it clear that cyclists should be subject to the same speed limits as cars while licence penalty points or fines could be given for speeding and running red lights.

Mr Shapps told the Times that he wanted to update the Highway Code to stop the "hard core of cyclists" who think road laws do not apply to them.

He said: “How can it be right that some people are able to break the speed limit and bomb through red lights? The time has come to have a look at a review and potentially update laws so they apply to cyclists as well.”

The suggestion has drawn criticism from Norfolk cycling groups, with Richard Bearman, chair of the Norwich Cycling Campaign, who branded it an administrative "nightmare".

Derek Williams, Richard Bearman and Peter Silburn from Norwich Cycling Campaign group

From left, Derek Williams, chairman Richard Bearman and group membership secretary Peter Silburn from the Norwich Cycling Campaign

He said: "On the one hand, the government is promoting cycling as a mode of transport, while on the other it is talking about restricting people from getting on bikes without complications.

"There is no evidence that registration of cyclists or insurance would reduce incidents.

"In most cases, it is heavy vehicles that are accountable.

"Where is this idea going to stop? Will we ask pedestrians to have insurance to use a zebra crossing?

"It's another barrier to stopping people moving from heavy carbon transport to low carbon transport.

"We don't think this is necessary or desirable."

He questioned what it would mean for children who cycle and whether they would be able to get insurance.

However, other people consider the proposals a positive change.

Chris Harvey, marketing manager of ABC Taxis in Norwich, said he would be in favour of extra measures.

Chris Harvey, marketing manager at ABC Taxis.

Chris Harvey, marketing manager at ABC Taxis.

"My personal view is I'm in favour of it, we have had several situations where cyclists have crossed paths with vehicles," he said.

"There's no recourse, drivers have to claim off their own insurance.

"I have almost hit cyclists riding at night riding without lights on, you see cyclists who think red lights don't apply to them or riding on pavements.

"Anything that brings them into line with traffic and pedestrians would make it safer for everyone."

Mr Harvey stressed he did not want to tarnish all cyclists, saying the majority followed traffic laws but issues could be avoided with extra measures.

In the Daily Mail, Mr Shapps suggested registration plates may be needed to track cyclists but in the Times he appeared to backpedal, saying he was "not attracted to the bureaucracy of registration plates".

The transport minister has also said he wants to close a legal loophole that means reckless cyclists who kill pedestrians to face a maximum jail sentence of two years.

The Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS), a charity, said last year that one in 100 crashes where a pedestrian is killed is a cyclist’s fault. However, in 65 out of 100 a car driver is responsible.

Statistics from 2019 show that five pedestrians were killed in incidents involving cyclists. In the same year, 470 pedestrians were killed in a collision - five involving a pedal cycle but 454 involving a collision with a vehicle. 

Bicycle registration is used in other countries, including North Korea and Japan.

In Japan, a new owner must alert the police that they have purchased the vehicle, even if it is preowned.

What has been suggested? 

  • Bike registration plates to keep track of who owns the vehicle 
  • Mandatory insurance which would allow victims to secure compensation in the same way as if they were hit by a car 
  • Speed limits - current limits do not apply to cyclists
  • Penalty points for breaking speed limits or running red lights
