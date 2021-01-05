'Back to the drawing board': Concerns over 14 homes
- Credit: Bill Smith
Councillors have expressed their concerns over a proposal to build 14 new homes in a Norfolk market town, and said "a lot more work needs to be done" before they could support it.
Developer Big Sky Living, based in Long Stratton, lodged plans with South Norfolk District Council on December 1, proposing to build 14 homes on land sandwiched between the B1172 London Road and Friarscroft Lane, in Wymondham.
Members of Wymondham Town Council's planning, lighting and highways committee voiced concerns when they discussed the proposal at a meeting held over Zoom on January 5.
Annette James said she "would be minded to recommend refusal", citing the risk of flooding, overdevelopment of the plot, traffic and parking concerns and worries over biodiversity and wildlife as reasons why.
She said: "In 2010, Broadland Housing applied for 12 dwellings on the plot and didn't get it, so I'm not sure how it's now suitable for 14. I'm not sure there is enough parking for the development, so where are they all going to go?"
You may also want to watch:
She added that Wymondham Nature Group had claimed there had been water voles and otters seen on the site, which were protected species.
Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, echoing Mrs James' concerns, said: "I'm also minded to say this has to go back to the drawing board – there's no way you can fit 14 houses in that area, particularly where it's probably liable for flooding."
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December
- 2 Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?
- 3 What can stay open in the new lockdown?
- 4 Hemsby Pontins: String of concerns raised as new images released
- 5 Key worker parents told: 'Don't send your children to school yet'
- 6 Man who died in A47 Acle Straight crash named as hotel restaurant manager
- 7 What are the key points of the new lockdown?
- 8 'It will save lives' - Norfolk reaction to third national lockdown
- 9 Every area of Norfolk saw record high Covid cases over Christmas
- 10 New virus strain 'out of control' on coast as lockdown 3 lands
Chairman Peter Broome added: "It is very wet there – I had a good look at it – and certainly a lot more work needs to be done before we can approve of anything."
It comes after Anglian Water warned that the development "may lead to an unacceptable risk of flooding downstream" when consulted on the proposals.
Sean Riseley, Norfolk County Council's flood risk officer, had also noted that neither a flood risk assessment nor a drainage strategy had been provided to support the application.
Mr Broome, Mrs James, Mrs Nuri-Nixon and Yvette Astley, the other committee member in attendance of the meeting, all agreed that they could not recommend the plans for approval until changes had been made to alleviate concerns.