News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

'Back to the drawing board': Concerns over 14 homes

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:50 PM January 5, 2021   
Developer Big Sky Living has lodged plans for 14 new homes in Wymondham.

Developer Big Sky Living has lodged plans for 14 new homes in Wymondham. - Credit: Bill Smith

Councillors have expressed their concerns over a proposal to build 14 new homes in a Norfolk market town, and said "a lot more work needs to be done" before they could support it.

Developer Big Sky Living, based in Long Stratton, lodged plans with South Norfolk District Council on December 1, proposing to build 14 homes on land sandwiched between the B1172 London Road and Friarscroft Lane, in Wymondham.

Members of Wymondham Town Council's planning, lighting and highways committee voiced concerns when they discussed the proposal at a meeting held over Zoom on January 5.

Annette James said she "would be minded to recommend refusal", citing the risk of flooding, overdevelopment of the plot, traffic and parking concerns and worries over biodiversity and wildlife as reasons why.

Wymondham Town Councillor Annette James.

Wymondham Town Councillor Annette James. - Credit: Lucy Nixon

She said: "In 2010, Broadland Housing applied for 12 dwellings on the plot and didn't get it, so I'm not sure how it's now suitable for 14. I'm not sure there is enough parking for the development, so where are they all going to go?"

You may also want to watch:

She added that Wymondham Nature Group had claimed there had been water voles and otters seen on the site, which were protected species.

Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, echoing Mrs James' concerns, said: "I'm also minded to say this has to go back to the drawing board – there's no way you can fit 14 houses in that area, particularly where it's probably liable for flooding."

Wymondham Town Councillor Suzanne Nuri-Nixon.

Wymondham Town Councillor Suzanne Nuri-Nixon. - Credit: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December
  2. 2 Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?
  3. 3 What can stay open in the new lockdown?
  1. 4 Hemsby Pontins: String of concerns raised as new images released
  2. 5 Key worker parents told: 'Don't send your children to school yet'
  3. 6 Man who died in A47 Acle Straight crash named as hotel restaurant manager
  4. 7 What are the key points of the new lockdown?
  5. 8 'It will save lives' - Norfolk reaction to third national lockdown
  6. 9 Every area of Norfolk saw record high Covid cases over Christmas
  7. 10 New virus strain 'out of control' on coast as lockdown 3 lands

Chairman Peter Broome added: "It is very wet there – I had a good look at it – and certainly a lot more work needs to be done before we can approve of anything."

It comes after Anglian Water warned that the development "may lead to an unacceptable risk of flooding downstream" when consulted on the proposals.

Peter Broome, chair of the planning, lighting and highways committee at Wymondham Town Council.

Peter Broome, chair of the planning, lighting and highways committee at Wymondham Town Council. - Credit: Submitted

Sean Riseley, Norfolk County Council's flood risk officer, had also noted that neither a flood risk assessment nor a drainage strategy had been provided to support the application.

Mr Broome, Mrs James, Mrs Nuri-Nixon and Yvette Astley, the other committee member in attendance of the meeting, all agreed that they could not recommend the plans for approval until changes had been made to alleviate concerns.

Planning and Development
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk

Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon

Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus