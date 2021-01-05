'Back to the drawing board': Concerns over 14 homes

Published: 8:50 PM January 5, 2021

Councillors have expressed their concerns over a proposal to build 14 new homes in a Norfolk market town, and said "a lot more work needs to be done" before they could support it.

Developer Big Sky Living, based in Long Stratton, lodged plans with South Norfolk District Council on December 1, proposing to build 14 homes on land sandwiched between the B1172 London Road and Friarscroft Lane, in Wymondham.

Members of Wymondham Town Council's planning, lighting and highways committee voiced concerns when they discussed the proposal at a meeting held over Zoom on January 5.

Annette James said she "would be minded to recommend refusal", citing the risk of flooding, overdevelopment of the plot, traffic and parking concerns and worries over biodiversity and wildlife as reasons why.

Wymondham Town Councillor Annette James. - Credit: Lucy Nixon

She said: "In 2010, Broadland Housing applied for 12 dwellings on the plot and didn't get it, so I'm not sure how it's now suitable for 14. I'm not sure there is enough parking for the development, so where are they all going to go?"

She added that Wymondham Nature Group had claimed there had been water voles and otters seen on the site, which were protected species.

Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, echoing Mrs James' concerns, said: "I'm also minded to say this has to go back to the drawing board – there's no way you can fit 14 houses in that area, particularly where it's probably liable for flooding."

Wymondham Town Councillor Suzanne Nuri-Nixon. - Credit: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon

Chairman Peter Broome added: "It is very wet there – I had a good look at it – and certainly a lot more work needs to be done before we can approve of anything."

It comes after Anglian Water warned that the development "may lead to an unacceptable risk of flooding downstream" when consulted on the proposals.

Peter Broome, chair of the planning, lighting and highways committee at Wymondham Town Council. - Credit: Submitted

Sean Riseley, Norfolk County Council's flood risk officer, had also noted that neither a flood risk assessment nor a drainage strategy had been provided to support the application.

Mr Broome, Mrs James, Mrs Nuri-Nixon and Yvette Astley, the other committee member in attendance of the meeting, all agreed that they could not recommend the plans for approval until changes had been made to alleviate concerns.