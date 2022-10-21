News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Soaring council tax bills mooted for hundreds of thousands in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:59 PM October 21, 2022
Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich with Andrew Jamieson, the cabinet member for financ

Andrew Jamieson (inset), Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for finance, and County Hall - Credit: Norfolk County Council/Neil Perry

More than £100 could be added to yearly council tax bills for hundreds of thousands of Norfolk people, after council leaders mooted a potential rise in line with inflation.

Norfolk County Council is wrestling with how to make £60m of cuts and savings in 2023/24, as part of efforts to plug a £116m gap by 2027.

And one way Conservative-controlled County Hall could raise money is through a 10.1pc increase in the share of council tax paid to the authority.

That would need a yes vote in a public referendum to allow it to happen as it exceeds the threshold the government would usually permit.

The 10.1pc hike is the most extreme of council tax proposals the public is being consulted on, along with lower 2.99pc or 4.1pc rises.

The council has identified £32.5m of potential savings, including part-closing recycling centres and cutting the opening hours of Norfolk Record Office, which also form part of the consultation.

Norfolk County Council tax bill. Picture: Denise Bradley

Council tax bills are set to rise - but the public is being asked how much they might be prepared to pay - Credit: Archant

But it still has £27.5m yet to find, of which £16m could come from a strategic review which will include job losses.

As part of the consultation, council leaders have put forward possible council tax increases, including a portion ring-fenced to pay for adult social care.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears
  2. 2 Couple waiting for council home have lived in car for SEVEN months
  3. 3 'Over the moon!': Norfolk pub's delight after roast named among UK's best
  1. 4 Two GP surgeries near Norwich placed into special measures
  2. 5 Why was a British Airways plane circling over Norwich?
  3. 6 John Bailey: 'The bolt rig has been the death of coarse fishing'
  4. 7 NR3 road in Norwich closed due to crash
  5. 8 Driver caught doing 84mph in 50mph zone
  6. 9 17th century countryside mansion to be turned into apartments
  7. 10 Parents' heartache after 'loved and so wanted' IVF baby died just days old

One is a proposed total increase of 2.99pc - which would be 1.99pc on the general council tax and one per cent for the adult social care.

That is what, up to now, the council's budget planning for next year has been predicated on.

It would add between £30.24 and £43.36 to homes in bands A to D - which the bulk of homes in Norfolk are.

But people are also being asked for views on a 4.1pc increase and a 10.1pc increase.

The latter - a hike in line with inflation - would trigger a local referendum and the public would have to vote yes to allow such an increase to be introduced.

That would add about £102 to the annual bill for Band A homes, just under £120 for those in Band B, a little over £136 for those in Band C and about £153 for those in Band D.

The 4.1pc increase would add between £41.46 to £62.20 for homes in bands A to D.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, said: “We all know the cost of living is rising sharply and that has made our efforts to bridge the £60m gap much more challenging.

“That’s why I’m so keen to hear people’s views on our council tax and key savings proposals."

The county council increased its share of the council tax by 2.99pc in April this year, lower than the 4pc which would have triggered a referendum.

Just this week, when asked about council tax increases at a meeting of the authority's scrutiny committee, Mr Jamieson said he was going to "take all steps to keep it within the bounds of what we already set out in our medium term financial strategy of 2.99pc".

Simon George

Simon George, Norfolk County Council's finance director - Credit: Norfolk County Council

But Simon George, the council's finance director, had said he would be recommending higher council tax rises if the local government settlement - the money authorities get from Whitehall to pay for services and due in December - is "materially worse" than expected.

Norfolk county councillor Steve Morphew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at the county council said the consultation was "a sham" which would be used to justify "intolerable cuts".

He said: "The Conservative government has starved councils for years and crashed the economy.

"Now Norfolk faces a sham consultation asking strapped families if they want to pick up the bill for this shambles through unaffordable council tax increases or intolerable cuts in services. I think they can expect some unflattering responses."

County Hall

Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters in Norwich - Credit: Mike Page

The consultation, which is now open, will run until December 16.

Findings will be considered by the cabinet in January, before full council finalises the budget in February.

People can have their say at norfolk.gov.uk/budget.

Council tax bills are made up of a series of elements, with shares of the money going to the county council, the police and district, city or borough councils.

Some homes also have precepts imposed by town or parish councils.

Norfolk County Council
Norfolk

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Disruption on A47 continued into night after 'human waste' spilt over road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Benacre

Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon