Cancelled firework display a 'sad loss' for the city

The cancellation of Norwich's free firework display for financial reasons has been described as a "sad loss" for businesses and families.

Norwich City Council will not be holding the Spooky City and Big Boom events this year due to the precarious nature of its finances.

Lucy Galvin, the leader of the Green group at City Hall, said plenty of people would be disappointed about the decision.

Lucy Galvin of the Green Party. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"Opportunities for families who are struggling with the cost of living crisis are further and further being limited: all the other organised firework events have - sometimes considerable - entry fees and also are not in the city," she said.

"We saw this summer how overjoyed everyone was when they could celebrate together in our city at the Lord Mayor’s parade.

"These events are also a great support for local businesses and I would have thought that [local business groups] would support putting them on. The market and shops could open as part of the evening."

Ms Galvin added that professional public displays are also the safest way to enjoy fireworks, with fewer injuries than home events.

While some commenters on social media were disappointed about the move, others were pleased to see the event cancelled with some calling it a "waste of time and money".

One comment on Facebook said: "Good. Spend the money on much-needed charities and children in need, not wasting thousands on going up in smoke to add to pollution."

Another added: "It's a shame but sensible decision due to government funding being starved for over a decade."

However, others argued the local economy would have benefitted from holding the event.

One man said: "Fun - we’ll have none of that here. Britain is a country full of doom and gloom thank you very much."

Earlier this year, cabinet members at Norwich City Council warned their finances are in a "precarious" state and millions of savings would be needed to balance next year's budget.

Leaders at Norwich City Council have warned some "lower priority" services could be stopped altogether in a drive to save £6.2m by 2023/24

The authority has not outlined which services could be halted.