Ben Burgess pulls plans for controversial headquarters move

Published: 11:12 AM September 17, 2021

Farm machinery company Ben Burgess has withdrawn its controversial application to build a new headquarters.

The company wanted to move from near Trowse, on the edge of Norwich, to a new two-storey headquarters at Swainsthorpe.

Plans were lodged with South Norfolk Council in 2018 and they were due to be discussed by the authority's planning committee on Monday.

But council officers had recommended refusal for a number of reasons - and the company has withdrawn its application.

The reasons officers had put forward included that the new buildings would mean a "significant adverse impact to the landscape" and that "important" hedgerow and an oak tree would be lost.

They also said the development would lead to "less than substantial harm" to the significance of nearby St Peters Church, a Grade II* listed building.

And officers said access, via a new three-arm roundabout junction on the A140 to the south of the site, would lead to "conflict and interference" on a stretch of road classified as being "of nationally strategic importance".

More than 570 members of the public had objected, along with a number of parish councils, the Campaign to Protect Rural England and Historic England.

The Saving Swainsthorpe Campaign had long objected to the proposals.

Alongside Swainsthorpe Parish Council, the group helped lead a successful legal challenge over Norfolk County Council's decision-making process earlier this year.

Robin Parkinson, from the campaign group, said: "I feel happiness that all the work put in local people and the team leading the campaign was worthwhile.

"Our basic point is not anti Ben Burgess, but this is the wrong site for development.

"I think it would be difficult for them to still try to develop that site, given the report the officers came up was so comprehensive in its reasons for refusal, but you never know.

"Ben Burgess are a good firm, contribute to the local economy and we wish them well, but on a more suitable site."

There had been support for the plans from 160 members of the public, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Agri-TechE, while Norfolk County Council's economic development department said it would bring economic benefits.

Ben Burgess has been approached for comment.