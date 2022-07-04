Town's putting green to change hands to secure investment

A putting green in Sheringham could be sold to the town council - Credit: Archant

A seaside putting green could be sold to the local town council to encourage investment at the site.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is looking to sell Beeston Putting Green to Sheringham Town Council (STC).

The town council has maintained the site for the last 20 years, but the nature of the short term arrangement has meant that investment from the authority has not been considered viable.

It is hoped the town council will spend more to improve the facilities once it owns the site.

As part of the deal, a restrictive covenant is expected to be placed on the land to ensure it stays as a putting green.

NNDC has not set out how much it will make from the sale.

A decision on the sale will be made at a cabinet meeting next Monday, with officers recommending it go ahead.

The cabinet will also be asked to extend the lease for Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, at the village promenade.

A new lifeboat station was constructed by the Mudeseley lifeboat charity in 2006 on land owned by the council.

A new 50 year lease is proposed.