Make a difference: Learn more about standing for election
- Credit: PA
An event to help and inform prospective candidates considering standing for election at North Norfolk District Council next May will be held next month.
The evening is designed to: . Inform prospective candidates of the positive difference they can make to their communities.
. Inform prospective candidates of the varied work of North Norfolk District Council – including housing, licensing, economic development, tourism, culture, health, environment, coast and electoral services.
. Ensure key dates in the run up to May 2019 are understood by all prospective candidates.
The event will be at NNDC's headquarters at Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on September 20.
For more information about becoming a councillor, visit north-norfolk.gov.uk/becomeacouncillor.
Anyone interested in attending, can contact emma.denny@north-norfolk.gov.uk or call 01263 516010.
