Make a difference: Learn more about standing for election

Published: 12:01 PM August 14, 2018 Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020

An event to help and inform prospective candidates considering standing for election at North Norfolk District Council next May will be held next month.

The evening is designed to: . Inform prospective candidates of the positive difference they can make to their communities.

. Inform prospective candidates of the varied work of North Norfolk District Council – including housing, licensing, economic development, tourism, culture, health, environment, coast and electoral services.

. Ensure key dates in the run up to May 2019 are understood by all prospective candidates.

The event will be at NNDC's headquarters at Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on September 20.

You may also want to watch:

For more information about becoming a councillor, visit north-norfolk.gov.uk/becomeacouncillor.

Anyone interested in attending, can contact emma.denny@north-norfolk.gov.uk or call 01263 516010.