Saturday essay: The battle to get better care for Norfolk's vulnerable

Care bosses are wrestling with how to improve social care in Norfolk - Credit: PA

It is a service so many of us - or our loved ones - will depend upon. So why is adult social care in Norfolk struggling to make the grade? Reporter DAN GRIMMER takes a closer look

The date is July 24, 2019. Boris Johnson has just been sworn in as prime minister.

Stood in front of the famous black door at his new home, Mr Johnson tells the British public: "My job is to protect you or your parents or grandparents from the fear of having to sell your home to pay for the costs of care.

"So I am announcing now - on the steps of Downing Street - that we will fix the crisis in social care once and for all, with a clear plan we have prepared to give every older person the dignity and security they deserve."

Boris Johnson after becoming prime minister on July 24, 2019. In his speech on the steps of 10 Downing Street that day, he pledged to fix the social care crisis - Credit: PA

Fast forward to June 6, 2022 and Mr Johnson's Conservative colleagues meet at Norfolk County Council to wrestle with how to improve the county's care market.

That's a care market where the percentage of providers rated as good or outstanding lags well below the national and regional averages.

Of more than 450 county care providers, only 70.9pc were rated as good or outstanding by watchdogs as at the end of April - below the national average of 83.7pc and regional average of 84pc.

At the meeting, councillors were told County Hall officers have set a target to get 85pc of all types of care provision rated either good or outstanding by Care Quality Commission inspectors by April 2024.

Councillors met at County Hall to discuss ways to improve care provision in Norfolk - Credit: Mike Page

But officers admitted they previously had to tolerate people - and remember these are some of the most vulnerable in the county - being given care which is not good enough, simply because there are not enough alternatives.

In December, the government published its White Paper on social care reform - setting out a 10-year vision for adult social care.

The headline figures included £300m to integrate housing into local health and care strategies - helping to increase the supported housing options available.

Norfolk County Council was already making inroads on that score - the council's own Living Well - Home for Norfolk scheme has seen the authority look to keep people independent in their own homes, rather than in care homes.

Research has shown Norfolk needs 2,842 extra care units by 2028 to make sure its ageing population get the help and support they need.

The council has earmarked £29m to provide that care, including by building extra care housing developments.

Recruitment has been one of the issues which Norfolk care providers have long struggled with.

Even before Covid-19 there were high levels of vacancies and turnover - which were exacerbated by the pandemic.

Thirty-eight Norfolk care homes or providers closed permanently between 2020 and 2022.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

James Bullion, Norfolk County Council's director of adult social care - and a former president of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, has repeatedly highlighted the need to attract more people into social care as a career.

The council created the Norfolk Care Academy to train people up and is the midst of a major recruitment campaign.

And care providers have made impassioned pleas for people to pursue a career in care to ensure Norfolk's ageing population get crucial help.

The white paper also heralded at least £500m so the social care workforce could get the right training and qualifications, and could "feel recognised and valued for their skills and commitment".

But trade union Unison, while welcoming some elements of the white paper, said it had not tackled the underlying problems around pay for social care workers or the struggles with recruitment.

At that County Hall summit, the matter of pay was raised by Jonathan Dunning, Unison's county secretary at County Hall, who said: "I am sure cabinet will recognise that low pay is a factor in poor comparative standards of adult social care in Norfolk."

Jonathan Dunning from Unison, one of the organisers of the protest - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The government has awarded the council around £8m to help with recruitment and retention.

And, in January, the council agreed to up the prices it pays for social care it commissions by 6pc.

The council said that extra £18m injection into the care market would help providers cope and mean they could pay staff more.

At that time, Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, said: "They’re facing huge challenges, and this latest uplift sends a powerful message that they will not be alone.

“We still need greater long-term certainty from the government, and a clear, multi-year financial settlement for the care sector."

Mr Borrett said that, while it is up to care providers to decide what to pay their staff, an element of what the council pays for the care it commissions supports providers in maintaining the National Living Wage of £9.50 an hour.

And Mr Borrett said some providers had told the council they already pay above the Real Living Wage - £9.90 an hour.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The government's new health and care levy, announced last September - which means workers are paying more in national insurance contributions - is pumping £36bn into the health and social care system over the next three years.

But only £5.4bn will be going into social care over that period.

That is further fuel to those who feel the government, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, has repeatedly seen social care as a second-class service compared to the NHS.

"Rather than the formula one vehicle that was required, the paper is an underpowered saloon car at best", was the verdict of Age UK's charity director Caroline Abrahams.

Age UK charity director Caroline Abrahams - Credit: PA

For their part, social care and health bosses in Norfolk, as well as care providers themselves, are trying hard to address the problem - that was precisely why the issues were aired.

A new Care Quality Programme Board is being set up, to be led by the county council and the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group.

It will work with care homes and providers to make improvements.

And Mr Bullion has made clear the county council is not in the mood to continue tolerating commissioning care for people which does not make the grade.

He told councillors: “In order to get to our target of 85pc [rated good or outstanding] we would need to effectively turn around 40 of our residential care providers, or ask those 40 to leave the market if they were unable to improve and 11 of our home and nursing care providers.

“We are going to be very targeted in the way we approach this strategy and we want this to be a joint approach with the NHS.”

The crisis in social care is clearly far from fixed. And, given Norfolk's demographics, it is a particularly pressing problem which still needs a solution.



