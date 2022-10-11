News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Basement booze business approved despite concerns from neighbours

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:37 PM October 11, 2022
Updated: 3:57 PM October 11, 2022
An application has been submitted to sell alcohol from a basement on Newmarket Road

High-end alcohol can be sold from a Newmarket Road basement - Credit: Google Street View

A licence to sell alcohol from the basement of a Norwich home has been granted, despite concerns from neighbours that it is a fire risk.

Edgar Harden, who runs the Old Spirits Company, will be allowed to sell high-end alcohol from the cellar of his property on Newmarket Road. 

The application is only for organising online sales, not in-person customers.

Ahead of licensing committee meeting on Tuesday, neighbours raised a series of concerns about the plans, including whether spirits could act as an accelerant in the event of a fire.

Mr Harden told the committee it was a "slightly unusual" licensing application but stressed stock was stored "safely and securely" and no objections had been raised by fire officers.

He also dismissed concerns that the proximity to Town Close School could be a risk to children, pointing out that the types of alcohol sold are rare and vintage bottles, and that the premises is not open to the public.

The premises licence was granted.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetar

King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in May

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Work under way on a housing development beside the A149 Cromer Road on the outskirts of Hunstanton

Breckland Council

New town bigger than Cromer proposed for Norfolk countryside

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A driver was caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on the A47

Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon