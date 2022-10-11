Basement booze business approved despite concerns from neighbours

A licence to sell alcohol from the basement of a Norwich home has been granted, despite concerns from neighbours that it is a fire risk.

Edgar Harden, who runs the Old Spirits Company, will be allowed to sell high-end alcohol from the cellar of his property on Newmarket Road.

The application is only for organising online sales, not in-person customers.

Ahead of licensing committee meeting on Tuesday, neighbours raised a series of concerns about the plans, including whether spirits could act as an accelerant in the event of a fire.

Mr Harden told the committee it was a "slightly unusual" licensing application but stressed stock was stored "safely and securely" and no objections had been raised by fire officers.

He also dismissed concerns that the proximity to Town Close School could be a risk to children, pointing out that the types of alcohol sold are rare and vintage bottles, and that the premises is not open to the public.

The premises licence was granted.