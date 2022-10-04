Fears high-end basement booze business could be fire risk

An application has been submitted to sell alcohol from a basement on Newmarket Road - Credit: Google Street View

A high-end alcohol dealer, who sells spirits up to 200-years-old, is facing opposition to his bid to operate from his basement, as neighbours say his stock is a fire hazard.

Edgar Harden, who runs the Old Spirits Company, is seeking a premises licence to sell alcohol from the cellar of his property on Newmarket Road, Norwich.

But neighbours have raised a series of concerns about the scheme, including fears that the alcohol could act as an accelerant in the event of a fire.

The application covers the basement of his terrace house and would only be for organising online deliveries, rather than for in-person customers.

Mr Harden's business sells bottles of alcohol that are at least 40 years old. One bottle of Champagne cognac on the website is listed for £6,000. The firm has also sold a 1795 cognac.

Ahead of a licensing committee meeting next Tuesday, four letters have been submitted to the city council, three against the scheme and one in support.

Some neighbours questioned why a licence was being sought now when the business is already up and running.

One neighbour said: "We were under the impression he was working from his rear garage.

"We now understand that his stock of spirits/wine is stored in the basement of his house.

"As this terrace of houses is Grade II listed we are concerned that the stored spirits would act as an accelerant in case of fire."

Another objector branded it an "unusual application in a location where you would not expect to find a licensed premises".

They added: "There is a fire risk from alcohol and I suggest that the fire department should be asked to inspect the premises to ensure that there is no increased risk to the terrace."

They also said if the scheme is accepted strong restrictions should be put in place to avoid the business having an impact on neighbours.

Other concerns surrounded the number of deliveries that come and go from the premises.

The supporter, who has now moved "a short distance away", said Mr Harden had been an "excellent neighbour" and the business had not impacted their lives in any way.

"We found such a small online business carried out with total discretion an asset to our little community."

They argued the delivery vans were not a public nuisance, no customers visited the house and there were no public safety issues.

Mr Harden was contacted for comment.