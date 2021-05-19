Parish council chairman who devised future plan for village is to retire

Published: 10:40 AM May 19, 2021

Barry Fiske will retire from his position as chair of Wroxham Parish Council after five years of service. - Credit: Wroxham Parish Council

A parish council chairman has announced he is to retire.

Barry Fiske, who was appointed chairman of Wroxham Parish Council just weeks after he joined in 2016, will be replaced by Malcolm Allsop.

Under his leadership, the council has been involved in campaigns such as backing the Wherry Gardens call for mains drainage, refurbishing the parish cemetery, commissioning a new village sign and re-establishing Caen Meadow for the public to enjoy after clearing rubbish and tidying the area.

He also devised the neighbourhood plan which will shape the future of the village for the next 25 years.

Wroxham Parish Council chairman Barry Fiske and Norfolk county councillor Fran Whymark next to the 30mph sign on Salhouse Road - Credit: Submitted

Mr Fiske said: "When I was first elected it was with a new vision for the village of inclusiveness and involving the community as much as possible and to that end we were advised that a neighbourhood plan would be a good idea.

"So we went to the local community and 12 good souls volunteered to put together a great plan that, after a lot of hard work and consultation, was successfully adopted and will shape the future of Wroxham for the next 25 years."

The former chemical engineer, who is grandfather to four young grandchildren and has two children of his own, will continue to serve in an active role as a councillor despite leaving his post as chairman.

The main shopping centre in Hoveton/Wroxham.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

He added: "I have so enjoyed my time as chairman but feel it is time for the council to take a new approach and I know it is in very good hands under the leadership of my successor.

"It was time for a change to keep the spirit of the council fresh moving forwards.

He finished by paying tribute to the public and his colleagues on the council: "Nothing could have been achieved without you.

"You have helped to clear drains, repair broken fences, refurbished benches, planted trees and hedging and collect and deliver whatever to wherever whenever you are need - among many other kind services to the village.

"Your support has been amazing and as I leave my post I say thank you to all."



