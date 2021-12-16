Average pay for Norwich women nosedives in pandemic

The average pay for women appears to have nosedived in the pandemic - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The average pay for women working in Norwich has taken a nosedive in the last year after the pandemic bit.

A draft equality report presented to Norwich City Council on Thursday evening showed an increasing disparity between pay between men and women.

And both men and women in the city are getting lower pay than the British median.

The median hourly pay for residents of Norwich in October 2021 was £16.50 for men and £13.89 for women.

Both groups were lower than the British median at £16.26 and £14.86 respectively.

A graph of average pay since 2005 shows that women's pay sharply rose in 2020, ahead of men's pay for the first time, before dropping sharply.

Average hourly pay for women in Norwich - Credit: Norwich City Council

In response to a question from scrutiny committee chairman, James Wright, council officer Ben Spratling said there were a variety of possible causes for the shift.

The draft equality report was presented to councillors on the scrutiny committee, chaired by James Wright on Thursday evening - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Mr Spratling said there had been a national trend which but admitted it was more pronounced in Norwich and that he could only speculate on why.

He said: "The first possible reason is that females overall have been more affected by Covid in terms of employment and having to leave to take on unpaid care roles.

"A government report said that mothers were 1.5 times more likely than fathers to have either lost a job or had to quit a job since the first lockdown, or more likely to have been furloughed.

Mr Spratling said data suggests women are more likely to work in retail or care work which tends to be lower paid having a possible "drag down" effect on average wages.

However, he added the data needed to be taken with a pinch of salt because it was based on surveys.

He said: "That has a lot of impact on the sample size and because of that, there is a large margin of error which can see significant year on year variations."

The report to councillors said the median full-time hourly pay for women living in Norfolk had decreased by 4pc, meaning they get paid £2.61 per hour less than men and 97p less than the national rate.

The pay gap between men and women working in Norwich, including those living outside the city, has increased by 79.3pc this year with men being paid £1.99 per hour more than women.