Traffic fears raised over plans for 226 home development

The police and county council are among those raising concerns about the impact a controversial new housing development will have on traffic and infrastructure in King's Lynn.

A revised planning application has been submitted for the Parkway development in Gaywood to West Norfolk Council (WNC) after an original plan for 379 homes was ditched earlier this year.

The new scheme seeks permission for 226 homes on the former College of West Anglia playing field site, with associated green space, landscaping and infrastructure.

Public bodies have submitted their comments to WNC on the plans, including Norfolk Police, Norfolk County Council (NCC) and the Environment Agency (EA), with some concerns raised over the impact the development will have on local infrastructure.

The EA objected to the plans saying the home designs, which includes ground floor sleeping accommodation, "goes against the King's Lynn Flood Design" and that the submitted Flood Risk Assessment (FRA) does not provide a "suitable basis for an assessment" on flood risks.

NCC said 226 new homes would place increased pressure on the library and said local people have raised concern over roads being unable to cope with the traffic.

It said: "Many residents leave 30 to 45 minutes early to ensure they get to work on time, the road infrastructure proposed on the site does not appear to be suitable for the size of the development."

But it said there is "some flexibility" with existing schools in the area for children generated from the development.

Norfolk Police said the development combined with other applications will "place significant additional pressure on police resources", and that additional investment in the force will be needed to "enhance provision and infrastructure".

A spokesman said the force's comments are not isolated to the Parkway application but is made in relation to areas where there is significant growth.

Last month, campaigners welcomed the scaled down plans but voiced fresh concerns over the loss of green space, pollution and congestion in the area.

But a WNC spokesman - the applicant for the homes - said the site has been allocated for housing development for many years and any issues will be considered by the planning committee.

WNC's Environment and Planning department said the development "is not likely to cause significant effects on the environment".