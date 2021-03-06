Controversial council seeks new clerk - on salary up to £40k

Published: 10:48 AM March 6, 2021

Attleborough Town Council is looking for a new clerk - Credit: Archant

A town council is looking for a new clerk after the last holder of the position was dismissed.

Attleborough Town Council (ATC) is searching for someone to replace Gina Lopes, who was permanently removed from her post in January.

The final few months of her tenure were tainted with controversies, most notably a heated saga which saw two councillors accused of "harassment, bullying and intimidation".

Gina Lopes was permanently removed from her post as Attleborough town clerk in January - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Ms Lopes, who was also chief executive officer at ATC, was initially suspended in October following "a number of allegations".

Following "further detailed investigation", a decision to end her employment was taken by the disciplinary sub-committee.

And now a vacancy notice posted on ATC's website says the town council is seeking an "enthusiastic and self-motivated person with an interest in the local community to fill the role of town clerk."

A successful applicant would be paid between £37,500 and £40,000 per annum.

Attleborough town councillor Taila Taylor, pictured with her mother, Samantha, has always denied allegations of bullying - Credit: Archant

The notice adds: "The town clerk is responsible for the day-to-day business of the council.

"The position calls for an individual with the ability to think strategically and assist the development of the council in a dynamic and evolving environment.

"Candidates should be able to lead a small team to help deliver the council’s ambitious agenda and are required to be good communicators".

The notice concludes by stating applicants should be able to "develop good working relationships, both with elected members of the council and residents."

Police were called to an Attleborough Town Council meeting in February 2020 - Credit: Archant

ATC was first thrown into turmoil in February last year, when police were called to a meeting as more than 50 protesters crammed into the town hall chamber.

Their grievance was a motion calling for two councillors, Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer, to be removed from committee positions over "bullying" allegations.

Miss Taylor and Mr Tyrer have always strenuously denied any wrongdoing, but they were later stripped of their committee roles.

They have, however, since been reinstated, and a judicial review surrounding the lawfulness of the initial motion is ongoing.

Jacqueline has resigned from her position as an Attleborough town councillor - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile, ATC is also looking for a new councillor following the resignation of Jacqueline Roper.

The deadline to apply for both positions is Friday, March 26.