News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Clerk role with salary up to 40k being advertised for THIRD time

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:12 PM May 25, 2021   
Attleborough town hall. Picture: Archant

Attleborough Town Council is still looking for a new clerk - Credit: Archant

A town council is advertising its clerk's role for a third time after failing to fill the vacancy. 

Attleborough Town Council (ATC) is still searching for someone to replace Gina Lopes, who was removed from her post in January

Attleborough town clerk Gina Lopes. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Attleborough Town Counci is looking for a clerk to replace Gina Lopes, who was dismissed in Janury 2021 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

The final few months of Ms Lopes' tenure were dominated by a heated row which saw two councillors accused of "harassment, bullying and intimidation".

In May, as Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer were vindicated of the allegations, they received a public apology from ATC for a "malicious campaign" against them.

Meanwhile, an extensive report written by the town's mayor, Phil Leslie,  revealed the council had forked out more than £114,000 in taxpayers' money since the extraordinary saga first erupted in March last year. 

A disciplinary sub-committee had already made the decision to end Ms Lopes' employment following a "detailed investigation". 

Police were called to a meeting at Attleborough Town Council. Photo: Bethany Wales

Attleborough Town Council was thrown into turmoil in 2020 amid accusations of "bullying" - Credit: Archant

And now her former position is being advertised again by the council, which is seemingly struggling to find a suitable candidate having already asked applicants to come forward in March and April. 

The vacancy notice posted on ATC's website says the town council is seeking an "enthusiastic and self-motivated person with an interest in the local community to fill the role of town clerk."

Local government experience and holding the Certificate in Local Council Administration (CiLCA) is "desirable but not essential", the advert reads. 

A successful applicant would be paid between £37,500 and £40,000 per annum.

Philip Leslie was in the running to become the new mayor of Attleborough. Picture: Courtesy of Phil

Application letters for the clerk role should be sent to Attleborough mayor, Phil Leslie - Credit: Archant

The notice adds: "The town clerk is responsible for the day-to-day business of the council.

You may also want to watch:

"The position calls for an individual with the ability to think strategically and assist the development of the council in a dynamic and evolving environment.

"Candidates should be able to lead a small team to help deliver the council’s ambitious agenda and are required to be good communicators".

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  2. 2 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
  3. 3 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
  1. 4 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
  2. 5 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
  3. 6 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
  4. 7 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  5. 8 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
  6. 9 Seven of the best cream teas in Norfolk
  7. 10 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'

The notice concludes by stating applicants should be able to "develop good working relationships, both with elected members of the council and residents."

The deadline to apply for the position is Friday, June 4. Application letters should be sent alongside a CV to Mr Leslie via phil@easternattachments.co.uk.



Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus