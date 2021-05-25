Clerk role with salary up to 40k being advertised for THIRD time
- Credit: Archant
A town council is advertising its clerk's role for a third time after failing to fill the vacancy.
Attleborough Town Council (ATC) is still searching for someone to replace Gina Lopes, who was removed from her post in January.
The final few months of Ms Lopes' tenure were dominated by a heated row which saw two councillors accused of "harassment, bullying and intimidation".
In May, as Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer were vindicated of the allegations, they received a public apology from ATC for a "malicious campaign" against them.
Meanwhile, an extensive report written by the town's mayor, Phil Leslie, revealed the council had forked out more than £114,000 in taxpayers' money since the extraordinary saga first erupted in March last year.
A disciplinary sub-committee had already made the decision to end Ms Lopes' employment following a "detailed investigation".
And now her former position is being advertised again by the council, which is seemingly struggling to find a suitable candidate having already asked applicants to come forward in March and April.
The vacancy notice posted on ATC's website says the town council is seeking an "enthusiastic and self-motivated person with an interest in the local community to fill the role of town clerk."
Local government experience and holding the Certificate in Local Council Administration (CiLCA) is "desirable but not essential", the advert reads.
A successful applicant would be paid between £37,500 and £40,000 per annum.
The notice adds: "The town clerk is responsible for the day-to-day business of the council.
"The position calls for an individual with the ability to think strategically and assist the development of the council in a dynamic and evolving environment.
"Candidates should be able to lead a small team to help deliver the council’s ambitious agenda and are required to be good communicators".
The notice concludes by stating applicants should be able to "develop good working relationships, both with elected members of the council and residents."
The deadline to apply for the position is Friday, June 4. Application letters should be sent alongside a CV to Mr Leslie via phil@easternattachments.co.uk.