Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Upgrade of town's sports hall gets green light

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:30 AM September 27, 2022
Attleborough Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new leisure facilities are proposed to link up with Attleborough Academy, pictured - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A multi-million pound project to improve leisure facilities in Attleborough has been agreed by senior councillors. 

Breckland Council is proposing to upgrade the town’s existing sports hall by extending it and linking it with one of Attleborough Academy’s buildings.

The site currently comprises a sports hall and 11-station gym, but the expansion would potentially provide space for the gym to be redeveloped and for fitness classes to be held on-site in the future.

Local Conservative councillor Keith Martin said the improved facilities would be “ideal for the town centre”, with his party colleague Vera Dale agreeing: “The sooner it happens the better.”

The authority’s Tory cabinet voted in favour of the plan at a meeting on Monday, September 26, and the scheme will be looked at by all councillors in October.

Cabinet member for leisure Alison Webb said it demonstrated the council’s commitment “to supporting residents’ health and wellbeing and this upgraded sports centre will put excellent fitness and leisure services right on the town’s high street”.

Breckland Council
Attleborough News

