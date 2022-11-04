Major £14m boost for Norfolk theatre, arts and writing organisations

Frozen Light, which provides multi-sensory shows for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, is among those sharing almost £14m in Arts Council funding - Credit: Frozen Light

Seven arts and cultural organisations are set to share a major boost of almost £14m in funding.

Arts Council England (ACE) has revealed that the Norfolk Museums service, Creative Arts East and Out There Arts are among those getting extra funding.

In total, ACE will be giving £13,717,989 over three years - £4,572,663 per year split between the groups.

Hazel Edwards, ACE south-east area director, said they received a record number of applications and she hopes more people will be able to participate in varied cultural activities.

While most of the organisations are based in either Norwich or Great Yarmouth, Ms Edwards said ACE was encouraging winning organisations to reach out to the rest of Norfolk.

Many of the organisations have a broader reach, including Norfolk Museum Services, with 10 sites across the county, including Norwich Castle, Cromer Museum and the Ancient House in Thetford.

Creative Arts East will provide cultural activities in schools, pubs and libraries, while the National Centre for Writing will lead education projects in King's Lynn, north Norfolk and Great Yarmouth.

Ms Edwards also welcomed the addition of Frozen Light this year, a touring company providing multi-sensory shows for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

While the country is facing a precarious financial situation and the cost of living is hitting people’s pockets, Ms Edwards said it was an important time to invest in culture.

“In tough times we need the joy and the comfort and the distraction and the wonder that is offered through arts and creative activities even more," she continued.

“Organisations like museums, libraries and festivals provide people with free or affordable activities to do with their families and investing in creative talent and organisations can lead to growth in the creative industries.”

Lucy Garland and Amber Onat Gregory’s, of Frozen Light, said they were "thrilled" to get the funding and it was crucial to recognise people with learning disabilities and their access to arts.

"This funding will support us to reach many more audiences with profound and learning disabilities, and ensure that the sensory sector continues to grow," they said.

Organisation and funding per year

Creative Arts East - £204,760 (Increased)

Frozen Light - £335,000 (New)

National Centre for Writing - £586,582 (Increased)

Norfolk and Norwich Festival Trust - £1,288,416

Norfolk Museums Service - £1,375,308 (Increased)

Norwich Arts Centre - £185,421

Out There Arts (The Seachange Trust) - £597,176 (Increased)