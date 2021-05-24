News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 4:27 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 5:06 PM May 24, 2021
Police were called to the scene of an incident shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, May 23 following reports a man was making threats at Coldham Hall, Surlingham. - Credit: Maps

A man has been arrested after making threats and brandishing an air rifle at a pub near Norwich.

Police were called to the scene of an incident shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, May 23 following reports a man was making threats at Coldham Hall, Surlingham.

Armed police, specialist officers, and negotiators were deployed to the scene, which is a pub on the edge of the broads.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

