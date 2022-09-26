Concerns raised over camera at popular beach car park

The short stretch of what has been referred to as a right of way crossing the golf course between the Beach Road car park and the Norfolk Coast Path at Holme, near Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A camera could be installed at a popular beach car park so people can be charged to use it all year round.

A planning application also reveals the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology could be used to monitor how many people are crossing a golf course to access the remote strip of sand.

Hunstanton Golf Club has applied to site the camera in a car park it owns off the Beach Road at Holme.

The car park at Holme, where an ANPR camera could be installed - Credit: Chris Bishop

In a covering letter to West Norfolk council, agents Brown & Co say: "Currently, car parking charges are collected at Beach Car Park only during busier times when the refreshment kiosk is open.

"The proposed installation of ticketing equipment would allow charges to be levied all year round on a more cost effective basis.

"It would also enable the golf club to better monitor usage of the car park and thus the number of people crossing the golf course to access the beach."

Locals and visitors use the car park to access Holme Beach - Credit: Chris Bishop

Holme Parish Council says it has "a number of concerns" about the proposal.

They include what the council says are plans to encourage the use of an exit to the north-east of the site to access the beach, rather then the current route which includes a short section crossing the golf course.

It adds: "This leads to the Norfolk Coast Path via a narrow bridge and whilst this route may discourage visitors from using the right of way across the Golf Course it would encourage them to cross the more sensitive parts of the dunes in order to reach the beach."

A lone dog walker enjoys the coastal path at Holme - Credit: Chris Bishop

Then council's submission states it is also concerned that the application does not include intended operating hours and whether a height barrier will be maintained at the car park.

It goes on: "Unless overnight access is controlled [and] a height restriction is maintained the site will be a magnet for campers bringing associated disturbance to the neighbourhood."

The parish council says it has been told residents of Holme will continue to be able to park for free. Proposed charges for visitors have not yet been made public.

Holme Beach seen from the air - Credit: Supplied by NWT

The beach at Holme is reckoned to be one of the best hidden gems on the coast. The ancient timber circle Seahenge emerged from its sands after a storm 20 years ago.